Clippers vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 31

Clippers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (3-1) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 -110 -120 152.5 -120 -110 -132 +100

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (52.1%)

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Clippers covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Suns went 10-11 against the spread last year.

The Clippers and their opponents combined to hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

The Suns had 37 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Against the spread last season, Los Angeles performed worse when played at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

Last year, Phoenix was 16-24-1 at home against the spread (.390 winning percentage). Away, it was 19-21-1 ATS (.463).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers last season were 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He also drained 52.5% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

James Harden averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 boards and 8.5 assists. He sank 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Ivica Zubac put up 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also drained 64.9% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Norman Powell put up 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Last season, Derrick Jones Jr. posted 8.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant put up 27.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 boards last season.

Devin Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic put up 10.9 points, 11 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones collected 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

