Clippers vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Clippers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSC and Space City Home Network

The Los Angeles Clippers (51-30) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (40-41) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on BSSC and Space City Home Network. The matchup has a point total of 221.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 -110 -110 221 -110 -110 -126 +108

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (73.6%)

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 44 times over 81 games with a set spread.

The Clippers are 38-42-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 41 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

Clippers games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 81 opportunities (45.7%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread at home (27-13-1) than it has in road tilts (17-22-1).

The Rockets have gone over the total in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 21 of 40 matchups (52.5%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .450 (18-21-1). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 18 of 40 times at home (45%), and 19 of 41 away (46.3%).

Rockets Leaders

Jalen Green averages 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Aaron Holiday averages 6.6 points, 1.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Cam Whitmore's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 36% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jeff Green averages 6.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Clippers Leaders

Paul George averages 22.6 points for the Clippers, plus 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

James Harden averages 16.6 points, 5.1 boards and 8.5 assists. He is also draining 42.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Clippers get 11.6 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 9.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Clippers are getting 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

Per game, Norman Powell gets the Clippers 13.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

