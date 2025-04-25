Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: TNT, FDSSC, and ALT2

The Los Angeles Clippers take a 2-1 series record into Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT, FDSSC, and ALT2 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 212.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6.5 212.5 -245 +200

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (62.2%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 46 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The Nuggets have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 39 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the point total 49 times in 82 opportunities (59.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (28-12-1) than it has in road games (18-22-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 20 times in 41 opportunities this season (48.8%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over 26 of 41 times at home (63.4%), and 23 of 41 away (56.1%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 8.7 assists and 5.8 boards.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.8 points, 2.7 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic provides the Nuggets 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Nuggets are getting 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Christian Braun.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

