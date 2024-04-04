Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 4

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT and ALT2

The Los Angeles Clippers (47-28) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (53-23) on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and ALT2. The matchup's point total is 221.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 -114 -106 221 -112 -108 -166 +138

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (59.5%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 34-40-2 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 35-39-1 against the spread this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 75 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 34 times in 75 opportunities (45.3%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 39 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 37 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets have hit the over on the total in 17 of 39 home games (43.6%), compared to 14 of 37 road games (37.8%).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread on the road (19-21-0) than at home (16-18-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over less often at home (15 of 35, 42.9%) than away (19 of 40, 47.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 1.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 55.5% from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

Paul George averages 22.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

James Harden averages 16.7 points, 5.1 boards and 8.5 assists. He is also draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

The Clippers receive 11.5 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 9.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Clippers get 11.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.9 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Clippers are getting 14.1 points, 2.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Norman Powell.

