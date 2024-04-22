Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 23

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

The Dallas Mavericks are slight 1-point underdogs for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Clippers are ahead 1-0 in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1 -110 -110 216.5 -110 -110 -112 -104

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (62.6%)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a record of 38-43-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 48-34-0 this year.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in road games (20-21-0) than it has at home (18-22-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Clippers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 41 opportunities this season (43.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 39% of the time at home (16 of 41), and 51.2% of the time away (21 of 41).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 3.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

James Harden averages 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 11.7 points, 9.2 boards and 1.4 assists.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving averages 25.6 points, 5 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also sinking 49.7% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest (ninth in league).

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 72.5% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

P.J. Washington averages 12.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.