Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSC and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (29-47) are heavy underdogs (-12.5) as they attempt to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (48-28) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -12.5 -112 -108 223.5 -110 -110 -900 +610

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (75.5%)

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 36-39-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 38-38-0 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 34 times this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 41 times in 76 opportunities (53.9%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 36 home games, and 19 times in 40 road games.

When playing at home, the Clippers exceed the total 41.7% of the time (15 of 36 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 47.5% of games (19 of 40).

Utah has been better against the spread at home (23-16-0) than on the road (15-22-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 21 of 39 times at home (53.8%), and 20 of 37 on the road (54.1%).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 3.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.5% from the field (second in league).

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 4.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 18.8 points, 2.6 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz receive 12.7 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Jazz receive 5.3 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Talen Horton-Tucker provides the Jazz 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz receive 7.2 points per game from Taylor Hendricks, plus 4.6 boards and 0.6 assists.

