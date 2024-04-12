Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSC and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (30-50) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to break a 13-game road losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (51-29) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.

Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -15.5 -110 -110 224 -110 -110 -1429 +870

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (88.1%)

Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-41-1).

The Jazz are 40-40-0 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 44 of 80 set point totals (55%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 39 opportunities this season (46.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (24-17-0) than away (16-23-0).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 22 of 39 on the road (56.4%).

Clippers Leaders

Paul George averages 22.8 points, 5.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

James Harden's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.6 points, 9.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.8% from the floor (third in league).

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 boards and 4.5 assists.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 43.8% from downtown (fifth in league), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.7 points for the Jazz, plus 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He is making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Jazz are receiving 7.1 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Taylor Hendricks.

Omer Yurtseven's numbers on the season are 4.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 56.6% of his shots from the field.

