Clemson vs Memphis Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Clemson Tigers (9-1) will try to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on December 14, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (77.3%)

Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite over Memphis on Saturday and the total is set at 144.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Clemson vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Memphis has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this year.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

At home last season, the Clemson Tigers had a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Memphis Tigers had a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.385, 5-8-0).

Clemson vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Clemson Tigers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -280 or better on the moneyline.

Memphis has won 80% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-1).

The Memphis Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Clemson has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Clemson vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson outscores opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 77 per game to rank 159th in college basketball while allowing 62.4 per outing to rank 20th in college basketball) and has a +146 scoring differential overall.

Chase Hunter's team-leading 15.9 points per game ranks 186th in the country.

Memphis' +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.4 points per game (88th in college basketball) while giving up 76.6 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Memphis' leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, ranks fifth in the country, putting up 23 points per game.

The 35.4 rebounds per game the Clemson Tigers average rank 86th in the nation, and are 6.2 more than the 29.2 their opponents record per outing.

Ian Schieffelin's 12.5 rebounds per game lead the Clemson Tigers and rank first in college basketball action.

The Memphis Tigers average 32 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball), compared to the 31.4 of their opponents.

Dain Dainja's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Memphis Tigers and rank 213th in the country.

Clemson ranks 88th in college basketball with 101 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th in college basketball defensively with 81.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Memphis Tigers rank 125th in college basketball averaging 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 274th, allowing 94.5 points per 100 possessions.

