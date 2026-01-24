Clemson vs Georgia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The Clemson Tigers (16-4, 6-1 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-8, 2-4 ACC) on January 24, 2026 at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (67.6%)

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech on Saturday and the total is set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered 12 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech is 9-10-0 ATS this year.

Clemson (4-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (50%) than Georgia Tech (4-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).

At home, the Tigers have a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-1-0).

Against the spread, the Yellow Jackets have had better results away (4-0-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Clemson has covered the spread six times in seven conference games.

Georgia Tech's ACC record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

The Tigers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -365 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia Tech has won one of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (12.5%).

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-3 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +285 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 78.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game with a +237 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.1 points per game (175th in college basketball) and gives up 65.3 per outing (19th in college basketball).

RJ Godfrey is 674th in college basketball with a team-leading 12.2 points per game.

Georgia Tech outscores opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and giving up 73.1 per outing, 169th in college basketball) and has a +48 scoring differential.

Kowacie Reeves paces Georgia Tech, putting up 16.1 points per game (200th in college basketball).

The Tigers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. They are grabbing 33.8 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3 per outing.

Carter Welling averages 6.3 rebounds per game (ranking 252nd in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The 35.9 rebounds per game the Yellow Jackets accumulate rank 47th in college basketball, 3.3 more than the 32.6 their opponents record.

Baye Ndongo averages 7.9 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson scores 103.5 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball), while giving up 87.6 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets average 92.6 points per 100 possessions (288th in college basketball), while allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

