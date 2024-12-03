Cincinnati vs Villanova Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Villanova Wildcats (4-4) on December 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

Cincinnati vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Cincinnati vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Villanova win (55.8%)

Cincinnati vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Villanova has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's less often than Villanova covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (100%).

The Bearcats did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-10-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Wildcats had a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

Cincinnati vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bearcats have not lost in five games this year when favored by -178 or better on the moneyline.

Villanova has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Cincinnati has an implied victory probability of 64% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati outscores opponents by 29.3 points per game (scoring 85.3 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 56.0 per contest to rank third in college basketball) and has a +176 scoring differential overall.

Simas Lukosius is 148th in the nation with a team-high 16.5 points per game.

Villanova has a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.8 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 82nd in college basketball.

Villanova's leading scorer, Eric Dixon, is second in the country, scoring 25.1 points per game.

The Bearcats win the rebound battle by an average of 11.5 boards. They are grabbing 38.0 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per outing.

Dillon Mitchell is 57th in college basketball play with 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Bearcats.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 195th in the nation, 8.6 more than the 24.3 their opponents pull down.

Dixon paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball).

Cincinnati scores 109.7 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while allowing 72.0 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 40th in college basketball averaging 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 189th, allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions.

