Cincinnati vs Howard Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1) will host the Howard Bison (3-5) after winning four straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Howard Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (94.6%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Sunday's Cincinnati-Howard spread (Cincinnati -27.5) or total (140.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati vs. Howard: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Howard has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Cincinnati covers the spread when it is a 27.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Howard covers as an underdog of 27.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home last season, the Bearcats owned a worse record against the spread (9-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Bison had a better winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.333, 5-9-0).

Cincinnati vs. Howard: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite in six games this season and has come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Bearcats have played as a favorite of -33333 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Howard has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Bison have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Cincinnati has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati's +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.7 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 57.7 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Simas Lukosius' 16 points per game lead Cincinnati and rank 180th in the country.

Howard's -47 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (227th in college basketball) while giving up 79.3 per contest (335th in college basketball).

Marcus Dockery's 14.4 points per game leads Howard and ranks 316th in college basketball.

The Bearcats pull down 36.4 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) while conceding 26.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.8 boards per game.

Dillon Mitchell is 82nd in college basketball play with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Bearcats.

The Bison are 304th in the nation at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Bryce Harris averages 6.1 rebounds per game (313th in college basketball) to lead the Bison.

Cincinnati ranks 15th in college basketball with 107.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 76.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bison's 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 233rd in college basketball, and the 101.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 346th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!