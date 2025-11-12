Cincinnati vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Cincinnati Bearcats taking on the Arizona Wildcats.

Cincinnati vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-210) | Arizona: (+176)

Cincinnati: (-210) | Arizona: (+176) Spread: Cincinnati: -6.5 (-105) | Arizona: +6.5 (-115)

Cincinnati: -6.5 (-105) | Arizona: +6.5 (-115) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cincinnati vs Arizona Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This season, six of Cincinnati's nine games have hit the over.

Arizona has covered the spread four times in eight games.

Arizona has played eight games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Cincinnati vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bearcats win (61.8%)

Cincinnati vs Arizona Point Spread

Arizona is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-115 odds), and Cincinnati, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Cincinnati vs Arizona Over/Under

A combined point total of 56.5 has been set for Cincinnati-Arizona on Nov. 15, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cincinnati vs Arizona Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cincinnati-Arizona, Cincinnati is the favorite at -210, and Arizona is +176.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cincinnati 35.6 23 21.9 39 55.9 9 Arizona 33.0 38 19.9 24 52.3 9

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

