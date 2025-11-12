Cincinnati vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Cincinnati Bearcats taking on the Arizona Wildcats.
NCAA football betting lines
Cincinnati vs Arizona Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-210) | Arizona: (+176)
- Spread: Cincinnati: -6.5 (-105) | Arizona: +6.5 (-115)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Cincinnati vs Arizona Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- This season, six of Cincinnati's nine games have hit the over.
- Arizona has covered the spread four times in eight games.
- Arizona has played eight games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
Cincinnati vs Arizona Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bearcats win (61.8%)
Cincinnati vs Arizona Point Spread
Arizona is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-115 odds), and Cincinnati, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Cincinnati vs Arizona Over/Under
A combined point total of 56.5 has been set for Cincinnati-Arizona on Nov. 15, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Cincinnati vs Arizona Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Cincinnati-Arizona, Cincinnati is the favorite at -210, and Arizona is +176.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Cincinnati
|35.6
|23
|21.9
|39
|55.9
|9
|Arizona
|33.0
|38
|19.9
|24
|52.3
|9
Cincinnati vs. Arizona Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
