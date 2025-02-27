Cincinnati Bengals Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +1900 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the seventh-ranked odds in the NFL as of Feb. 27.

Get the latest NFL futures odds for the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bengals Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Stats Insights (2024)

The Bengals totaled 365.5 yards per game on offense last year (ninth in NFL), and they gave up 348.3 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Bengals compiled 27.8 points per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and they ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 25.5 points allowed per game.

Cincinnati had the 21st-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (223.5 allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking best with 272.9 passing yards per game.

While the Bengals' run defense ranked 19th with 124.8 rushing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking third-worst (92.6 rushing yards per game).

Cincinnati ranked 23rd in third-down defense last year (42.0% third-down percentage allowed), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with a 46.7% third-down conversion rate.

Last season, the Bengals put up 5.8 yards per play (eighth in the league), while they surrendered 5.4 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (14th in the NFL).

With 25 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 22 turnovers committed (19th in NFL) last season, Cincinnati's +3 turnover margin ranked 14th in the NFL.

Bet on Cincinnati Bengals on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl