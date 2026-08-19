Chuba Hubbard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chuba Hubbard is the 33rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 95.4 fantasy points a year ago (41st among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, scroll down.

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Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 90.5 140 38 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 130.7 74 27

Chuba Hubbard 2025 Game-by-Game

Hubbard picked up 18.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 83 yards; 2 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Jaguars 14.9 16 57 0 5 3 1 89 Week 2 @Cardinals 13.7 10 38 0 6 5 1 77 Week 3 Falcons 7.6 17 73 0 3 2 0 76 Week 4 @Patriots 6.9 10 49 0 3 3 0 69 Week 7 @Jets 5.5 14 31 0 3 2 0 55 Week 8 Bills 9.4 12 34 1 1 0 0 34 Week 9 @Packers 1.7 5 17 0 1 0 0 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Hubbard's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 134 511 1 17 3.8 Bryce Young 54 216 2 11 4.0 Trevor Etienne 20 94 0 4 4.7 Jimmy Horn Jr. 8 69 0 0 8.6

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