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Chuba Hubbard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Chuba Hubbard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chuba Hubbard is the 33rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 95.4 fantasy points a year ago (41st among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, scroll down.

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Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points90.514038
2026 Projected Fantasy Points130.77427

Chuba Hubbard 2025 Game-by-Game

Hubbard picked up 18.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 83 yards; 2 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Jaguars14.91657053189
Week 2@Cardinals13.71038065177
Week 3Falcons7.61773032076
Week 4@Patriots6.91049033069
Week 7@Jets5.51431032055
Week 8Bills9.41234110034
Week 9@Packers1.7517010017

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Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers

The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Hubbard's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard1345111173.8
Bryce Young542162114.0
Trevor Etienne2094044.7
Jimmy Horn Jr.869008.6

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Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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