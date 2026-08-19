Chuba Hubbard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Chuba Hubbard is the 33rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 95.4 fantasy points a year ago (41st among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Carolina Panthers player, scroll down.
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Chuba Hubbard Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hubbard's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|90.5
|140
|38
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|130.7
|74
|27
Chuba Hubbard 2025 Game-by-Game
Hubbard picked up 18.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 83 yards; 2 receptions, 41 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Jaguars
|14.9
|16
|57
|0
|5
|3
|1
|89
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|13.7
|10
|38
|0
|6
|5
|1
|77
|Week 3
|Falcons
|7.6
|17
|73
|0
|3
|2
|0
|76
|Week 4
|@Patriots
|6.9
|10
|49
|0
|3
|3
|0
|69
|Week 7
|@Jets
|5.5
|14
|31
|0
|3
|2
|0
|55
|Week 8
|Bills
|9.4
|12
|34
|1
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1.7
|5
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
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Chuba Hubbard vs. Other Panthers Rushers
The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Hubbard's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chuba Hubbard
|134
|511
|1
|17
|3.8
|Bryce Young
|54
|216
|2
|11
|4.0
|Trevor Etienne
|20
|94
|0
|4
|4.7
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|8
|69
|0
|0
|8.6
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