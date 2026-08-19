Christian Watson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is the 27th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 97.4 points a year ago (40th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Christian Watson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Watson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 78.4 161 46 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 124.6 76 17

Christian Watson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Watson finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Steelers 8.5 4 4 85 0 Week 9 Panthers 5.8 4 2 58 0 Week 10 Eagles 4.5 4 2 45 0 Week 11 @Giants 16.6 5 4 46 2 Week 12 Vikings 4.9 7 5 49 0 Week 13 @Lions 14.3 10 4 80 1 Week 14 Bears 20.9 4 4 89 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Christian Watson vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Watson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Christian Watson 55 35 611 6 6 Tucker Kraft 44 32 489 6 12 Matthew Golden 44 29 361 0 2 Josh Jacobs 44 36 282 1 6

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