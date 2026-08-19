Christian Watson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is the 27th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 97.4 points a year ago (40th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Christian Watson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Watson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|78.4
|161
|46
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|124.6
|76
|17
Christian Watson 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Watson finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|8.5
|4
|4
|85
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|5.8
|4
|2
|58
|0
|Week 10
|Eagles
|4.5
|4
|2
|45
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|16.6
|5
|4
|46
|2
|Week 12
|Vikings
|4.9
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|14.3
|10
|4
|80
|1
|Week 14
|Bears
|20.9
|4
|4
|89
|2
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Christian Watson vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Watson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Christian Watson
|55
|35
|611
|6
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|44
|32
|489
|6
|12
|Matthew Golden
|44
|29
|361
|0
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|44
|36
|282
|1
|6
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