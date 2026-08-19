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Christian Watson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Christian Watson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is the 27th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 97.4 points a year ago (40th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Christian Watson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Watson's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points78.416146
2026 Projected Fantasy Points124.67617

Christian Watson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Watson finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 8@Steelers8.544850
Week 9Panthers5.842580
Week 10Eagles4.542450
Week 11@Giants16.654462
Week 12Vikings4.975490
Week 13@Lions14.3104801
Week 14Bears20.944892

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Christian Watson vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers ran 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 16th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Watson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Christian Watson553561166
Tucker Kraft4432489612
Matthew Golden442936102
Josh Jacobs443628216

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