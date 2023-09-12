Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will take on the team with last season's 13th-ranked run defense, the Los Angeles Rams (115.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With McCaffrey's next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

McCaffrey vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.41

16.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.19

69.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.30

41.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey 2022 Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey was near the league lead -- second at his position, 14th overall -- with 271.4 fantasy points (16.0 per game).

In his one game this season, McCaffrey accumulated 22.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 152 yards on 22 carries, with one touchdown, and had 17 yards receiving on three catches (five targets).

McCaffrey accumulated 32.3 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD; 8 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, McCaffrey finished with 27.3 points (14 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 34 yards, 1 TD) in Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his worst game of the year, McCaffrey ended up with 4.9 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 32 yards. That happened in Week 12 versus the New Orleans Saints.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- McCaffrey had 6.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 38 yards; 2 receptions, 24 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Rams allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Rams last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Los Angeles let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Rams last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.

Last season, no player hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.

Looking at run defense, the Rams yielded more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Rams allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

