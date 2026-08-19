Chris Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Chris Rodriguez put up 89.0 fantasy points last year, 44th among all NFL running backs. The Jacksonville Jaguars RB is currently the 48th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Chris Rodriguez Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Rodriguez's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|61.8
|195
|49
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.1
|177
|53
Chris Rodriguez 2025 Game-by-Game
Rodriguez accumulated 14.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 3
|Raiders
|3.9
|11
|39
|0
|-
|0
|0
|39
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|5.9
|7
|59
|0
|-
|0
|0
|59
|Week 5
|@Chargers
|0.7
|5
|7
|0
|-
|0
|0
|7
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|7.2
|3
|12
|1
|-
|0
|0
|12
|Week 8
|@Chiefs
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|12.5
|12
|65
|1
|-
|0
|0
|65
|Week 10
|Lions
|7.6
|6
|16
|1
|-
|0
|0
|16
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Chris Rodriguez vs. Other Jaguars Rushers
The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Rodriguez's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chris Rodriguez
|112
|500
|6
|33
|4.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|82
|359
|9
|23
|4.4
|Bhayshul Tuten
|83
|307
|5
|24
|3.7
|LeQuint Allen
|23
|94
|0
|3
|4.1
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