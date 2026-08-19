Chris Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Rodriguez put up 89.0 fantasy points last year, 44th among all NFL running backs. The Jacksonville Jaguars RB is currently the 48th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Chris Rodriguez Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rodriguez's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 61.8 195 49 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 59.1 177 53

Chris Rodriguez 2025 Game-by-Game

Rodriguez accumulated 14.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 3 Raiders 3.9 11 39 0 - 0 0 39 Week 4 @Falcons 5.9 7 59 0 - 0 0 59 Week 5 @Chargers 0.7 5 7 0 - 0 0 7 Week 7 @Cowboys 7.2 3 12 1 - 0 0 12 Week 8 @Chiefs 0.2 1 2 0 - 0 0 2 Week 9 Seahawks 12.5 12 65 1 - 0 0 65 Week 10 Lions 7.6 6 16 1 - 0 0 16 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Chris Rodriguez vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Rodriguez's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chris Rodriguez 112 500 6 33 4.5 Trevor Lawrence 82 359 9 23 4.4 Bhayshul Tuten 83 307 5 24 3.7 LeQuint Allen 23 94 0 3 4.1

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