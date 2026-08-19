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Chris Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Chris Rodriguez 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Rodriguez put up 89.0 fantasy points last year, 44th among all NFL running backs. The Jacksonville Jaguars RB is currently the 48th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Chris Rodriguez Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rodriguez's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points61.819549
2026 Projected Fantasy Points59.117753

Chris Rodriguez 2025 Game-by-Game

Rodriguez accumulated 14.3 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 3Raiders3.911390-0039
Week 4@Falcons5.97590-0059
Week 5@Chargers0.7570-007
Week 7@Cowboys7.23121-0012
Week 8@Chiefs0.2120-002
Week 9Seahawks12.512651-0065
Week 10Lions7.66161-0016

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Chris Rodriguez vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Rodriguez's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chris Rodriguez1125006334.5
Trevor Lawrence823599234.4
Bhayshul Tuten833075243.7
LeQuint Allen2394034.1

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Want more data and analysis on Chris Rodriguez? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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