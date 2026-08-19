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Chris Olave 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Chris Olave 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is the 12th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 168.0 points a year ago (sixth among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points123.36812
2026 Projected Fantasy Points142.76511

Chris Olave 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 versus the New York Jets, Olave posted a season-high 26.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 10 receptions, 148 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals5.4137540
Week 249ers5.4106540
Week 3@Seahawks5.71410570
Week 4@Bills6.063201
Week 5Giants5.9117590
Week 6Patriots9.8106980
Week 7@Bears21.875982

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Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints called a pass on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Olave's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chris Olave1561001163913
Juwan Johnson1027788938
Devaughn Vele392529324
Travis Etienne523629269

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