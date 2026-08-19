Chris Olave 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is the 12th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 168.0 points a year ago (sixth among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 123.3 68 12 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 142.7 65 11

Chris Olave 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 versus the New York Jets, Olave posted a season-high 26.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 10 receptions, 148 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5.4 13 7 54 0 Week 2 49ers 5.4 10 6 54 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 5.7 14 10 57 0 Week 4 @Bills 6.0 6 3 20 1 Week 5 Giants 5.9 11 7 59 0 Week 6 Patriots 9.8 10 6 98 0 Week 7 @Bears 21.8 7 5 98 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints called a pass on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Olave's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Olave 156 100 1163 9 13 Juwan Johnson 102 77 889 3 8 Devaughn Vele 39 25 293 2 4 Travis Etienne 52 36 292 6 9

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