Chris Olave 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is the 12th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 168.0 points a year ago (sixth among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Chris Olave Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Olave's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|123.3
|68
|12
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|142.7
|65
|11
Chris Olave 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 16 versus the New York Jets, Olave posted a season-high 26.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 10 receptions, 148 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5.4
|13
|7
|54
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|5.4
|10
|6
|54
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|5.7
|14
|10
|57
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|6.0
|6
|3
|20
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|5.9
|11
|7
|59
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|9.8
|10
|6
|98
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|21.8
|7
|5
|98
|2
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Chris Olave vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints called a pass on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Olave's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chris Olave
|156
|100
|1163
|9
|13
|Juwan Johnson
|102
|77
|889
|3
|8
|Devaughn Vele
|39
|25
|293
|2
|4
|Travis Etienne
|52
|36
|292
|6
|9
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