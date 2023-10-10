Chris Godwin Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Washington State Cougars playing the Arizona Wildcats.

Washington State vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Washington State: (-315) | Arizona: (+250)

Washington State: (-315) | Arizona: (+250) Spread: Washington State: -7.5 (-114) | Arizona: +7.5 (-106)

Washington State: -7.5 (-114) | Arizona: +7.5 (-106) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Washington State vs Arizona Betting Trends

Washington State has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Washington State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Washington State's four games have hit the over.

Arizona has four wins in five contests against the spread this year.

Arizona has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Arizona has had one game (of five) hit the over this season.

Washington State vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (79.8%)

Washington State vs Arizona Point Spread

Washington State is favored by 7.5 points versus Arizona. Washington State is -114 to cover the spread, while Arizona is -106.

Washington State vs Arizona Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the Washington State-Arizona game on October 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Washington State vs Arizona Moneyline

The Washington State vs Arizona moneyline has Washington State as a -315 favorite, while Arizona is a +250 underdog.

Washington State vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Washington State 40 30 25.4 52 57.3 2 5 Arizona 29.8 58 23 62 62.1 1 6

