Chris Godwin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Godwin is the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 50.0 fantasy points a year ago (81st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.

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Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 29.4 294 100 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 100.1 112 35

Chris Godwin 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Godwin posted a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 108 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Eagles 2.6 10 3 26 0 Week 5 @Seahawks 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 12 @Rams 0.9 4 2 9 0 Week 13 Cardinals 7.8 5 3 78 0 Week 14 Saints 5.5 8 5 55 0 Week 15 Falcons 10.0 5 4 20 1 Week 16 @Panthers 3.0 6 5 30 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Godwin's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Godwin 51 33 360 2 7 Emeka Egbuka 127 63 938 6 11 Cade Otton 81 59 572 1 5 Kenneth Gainwell 85 73 486 3 15

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