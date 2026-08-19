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Chris Godwin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Chris Godwin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Godwin is the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 50.0 fantasy points a year ago (81st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.

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Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points29.4294100
2026 Projected Fantasy Points100.111235

Chris Godwin 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Godwin posted a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 108 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 4Eagles2.6103260
Week 5@Seahawks2.643260
Week 12@Rams0.94290
Week 13Cardinals7.853780
Week 14Saints5.585550
Week 15Falcons10.054201
Week 16@Panthers3.065300

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Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Godwin's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chris Godwin513336027
Emeka Egbuka12763938611
Cade Otton815957215
Kenneth Gainwell8573486315

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