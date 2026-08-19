Chris Godwin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Chris Godwin is the 40th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after posting 50.0 fantasy points a year ago (81st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.
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Chris Godwin Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Godwin's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|29.4
|294
|100
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|100.1
|112
|35
Chris Godwin 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Godwin posted a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 108 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 4
|Eagles
|2.6
|10
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Seahawks
|2.6
|4
|3
|26
|0
|Week 12
|@Rams
|0.9
|4
|2
|9
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|7.8
|5
|3
|78
|0
|Week 14
|Saints
|5.5
|8
|5
|55
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|10.0
|5
|4
|20
|1
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|3.0
|6
|5
|30
|0
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Chris Godwin vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Godwin's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chris Godwin
|51
|33
|360
|2
|7
|Emeka Egbuka
|127
|63
|938
|6
|11
|Cade Otton
|81
|59
|572
|1
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|85
|73
|486
|3
|15
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