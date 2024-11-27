menu item
NFL

Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Data Skrive

The Kansas City Chiefs versus the Las Vegas Raiders is on the NFL schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chiefs win (85.8%)

Chiefs vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Raiders Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Raiders on Nov. 29 is 42.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Chiefs vs Raiders Moneyline

Kansas City is a -820 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +570 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Raiders Betting Trends

  • Kansas City's record against the spread is 4-6-1.
  • This year, six of the Chiefs' 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • The Raiders' record against the spread is 4-7-0.
  • There have been eight Raiders games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Chiefs vs Raiders Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: KC: (-820) | LV: (+570)
  • Spread: KC: -12.5 (-115) | LV: +12.5 (-105)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

