Chicago Bears Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +4100.

here are the Chicago Bears futures insights you need to know.

Bears Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4100 (Bet $100 to win $4,100)

Bears Stats Insights (2024)

The Bears were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 283.5 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 27th in the NFL (354.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bears ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (18.2 points per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.8 points allowed per game.

Chicago ranked second-worst in passing offense last season (181.5 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 16th with 217.9 passing yards allowed per game.

With 136.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears had to ask their 25th-ranked running game (102.0 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.

While Chicago's third-down defense ranked 13th with a 37.6% third-down conversion rate allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking second-worst with a 32.9% third-down percentage.

With 4.5 yards per play on offense (worst) and 5.9 yards per play allowed on defense (third-worst), the Bears struggled on both sides of the ball last year in terms of yards-per-play efficiency.

With 24 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, Chicago's +8 turnover margin ranked ninth in the NFL.

