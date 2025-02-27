NFL
Chicago Bears Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
As of Feb. 27, the Chicago Bears' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +4100.
Bears Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4100 (Bet $100 to win $4,100)
Bears Stats Insights (2024)
- The Bears were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 283.5 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 27th in the NFL (354.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (18.2 points per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.8 points allowed per game.
- Chicago ranked second-worst in passing offense last season (181.5 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 16th with 217.9 passing yards allowed per game.
- With 136.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears had to ask their 25th-ranked running game (102.0 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.
- While Chicago's third-down defense ranked 13th with a 37.6% third-down conversion rate allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking second-worst with a 32.9% third-down percentage.
- With 4.5 yards per play on offense (worst) and 5.9 yards per play allowed on defense (third-worst), the Bears struggled on both sides of the ball last year in terms of yards-per-play efficiency.
- With 24 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) last season, Chicago's +8 turnover margin ranked ninth in the NFL.
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)