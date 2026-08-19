Chase Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown was 10th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 213.6. Going into 2026, he is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|143.6
|50
|17
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|206.3
|38
|10
Chase Brown 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins, Brown put up a season-high 28.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 43 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Browns
|11.1
|21
|43
|1
|3
|2
|0
|51
|Week 2
|Jaguars
|6.5
|16
|47
|0
|3
|2
|0
|65
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|2.0
|10
|3
|0
|5
|4
|0
|20
|Week 4
|@Broncos
|7.1
|10
|40
|0
|3
|3
|0
|71
|Week 5
|Lions
|4.8
|8
|27
|0
|8
|7
|0
|48
|Week 6
|@Packers
|6.9
|9
|42
|0
|2
|2
|0
|49
|Week 7
|Steelers
|10.0
|11
|108
|0
|4
|2
|0
|100
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Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers
The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Brown's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Chase Brown
|232
|1,019
|6
|34
|4.4
|Samaje Perine
|84
|382
|3
|16
|4.5
|Josh Johnson
|12
|55
|1
|2
|4.6
|Tahj Brooks
|16
|45
|0
|0
|2.8
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