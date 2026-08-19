Chase Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown was 10th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 213.6. Going into 2026, he is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 143.6 50 17 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 206.3 38 10

Chase Brown 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins, Brown put up a season-high 28.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 43 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Browns 11.1 21 43 1 3 2 0 51 Week 2 Jaguars 6.5 16 47 0 3 2 0 65 Week 3 @Vikings 2.0 10 3 0 5 4 0 20 Week 4 @Broncos 7.1 10 40 0 3 3 0 71 Week 5 Lions 4.8 8 27 0 8 7 0 48 Week 6 @Packers 6.9 9 42 0 2 2 0 49 Week 7 Steelers 10.0 11 108 0 4 2 0 100 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Brown's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Brown 232 1,019 6 34 4.4 Samaje Perine 84 382 3 16 4.5 Josh Johnson 12 55 1 2 4.6 Tahj Brooks 16 45 0 0 2.8

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