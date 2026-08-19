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Chase Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Chase Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown was 10th among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 213.6. Going into 2026, he is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Chase Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points143.65017
2026 Projected Fantasy Points206.33810

Chase Brown 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins, Brown put up a season-high 28.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 12 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 43 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Browns11.12143132051
Week 2Jaguars6.51647032065
Week 3@Vikings2.0103054020
Week 4@Broncos7.11040033071
Week 5Lions4.8827087048
Week 6@Packers6.9942022049
Week 7Steelers10.0111080420100

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Chase Brown vs. Other Bengals Rushers

The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Brown's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Chase Brown2321,0196344.4
Samaje Perine843823164.5
Josh Johnson1255124.6
Tahj Brooks1645002.8

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Want more data and analysis on Chase Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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