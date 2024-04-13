Celtics vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (15-66) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (63-18) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at TD Garden as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and MNMT. The matchup's point total is 227.5.

Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 -110 -110 227.5 -112 -108 -375 +300

Celtics vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (92.3%)

Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-36-5).

The Wizards have played 81 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 42 times.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 51.9% of the time this season (42 of 81 games with a set point total).

At home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (21-17-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-19-3).

The Celtics have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 40 home matchups (52.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Washington has been better against the spread on the road (23-16-1) than at home (14-25-2) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 20 of 41 times at home (48.8%), and 22 of 40 on the road (55%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23 points, 3.6 assists and 5.5 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.1 points, 7.1 boards and 2 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 boards.

Sam Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 17.4 points for the Wizards, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

The Wizards receive 8.4 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Wizards receive 5.9 points per game from Jared Butler, plus 1.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

