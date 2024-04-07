Celtics vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

The Boston Celtics (61-16) are heavily favored (-16) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (21-56) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 216.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -16 -110 -110 216 -110 -110 -1350 +810

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (92.8%)

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-34-4).

The Trail Blazers have 37 wins against the spread in 77 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 49.4% of the time this year (38 of 77 games with a set point total).

Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-16-1) than it does in road games (19-18-3).

The Celtics have hit the over on the over/under in 18 of 37 home games (48.6%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 21 of 40 matchups (52.5%).

Against the spread, Portland has had better results on the road (21-17-1) than at home (16-21-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (19 of 38), and 48.7% of the time away (19 of 39).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.2 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 57.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are getting 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

The Trail Blazers are getting 13.6 points, 3.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

The Trail Blazers are getting 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

