Celtics vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOK

A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (seventh, 27.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (59-16) host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 30.3 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-23) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOK. The Celtics are 9-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Celtics vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9 -108 -112 231.5 -112 -108 -400 +315

Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.1%)

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a game 38 times this season (38-33-4).

Against the spread, the Thunder are 42-32-1 this year.

This season, 38 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Thunder games this year have eclipsed the over/under 41 times in 75 opportunities (54.7%).

At home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (19-15-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-18-3).

The Celtics have exceeded the total in 17 of 35 home games (48.6%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 21 of 40 matchups (52.5%).

This season, Oklahoma City is 23-14-0 at home against the spread (.622 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-1 ATS (.500).

Thunder games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 37) than away (21 of 38) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 4.9 assists and 8.3 boards.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.2 points, 2 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Thunder Leaders

Per game, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 2.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Jalen Williams provides the Thunder 19.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Thunder receive 12.2 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Thunder are getting 10.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

