Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSW

The Boston Celtics (24-13) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (26-11) as just 1-point favorites on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -1 229.5 -112 -104

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (63.9%)

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 21 times this season (21-15-1).

In the Spurs' 37 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 37 opportunities (43.2%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (12-6-1) than it has at home (9-9-0).

Looking at point totals, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total nine times in 18 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-2) than away (9-9-1) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.9%, seven of 18) than on the road (47.4%, nine of 19).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.6 points, 5.0 assists and 6.4 boards.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 65.1% from the floor (fourth in league).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 boards.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 24.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox averages 21.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest. He is making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 57.4% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gets the Spurs 11.1 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

