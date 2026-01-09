Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (23-15) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-13) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, January 9, 2026 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 224.5 -319 +260

Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.5%)

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 21-14-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 18-20-0 this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 16 times out of 38 chances.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 14 of 38 set point totals (36.8%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 17 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 19 games on the road.

At home, the Celtics eclipse the total 47.1% of the time (eight of 17 games). They've hit the over in 42.1% of games on the road (eight of 19 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 8-12-0 record) than on the road (.556, 10-8-0).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 40% of the time at home (eight of 20), and 33.3% of the time away (six of 18).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.7 points, 6.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 2.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 5.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Raptors are getting 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.5 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

