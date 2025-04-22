Celtics vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 23

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage:

The Boston Celtics take a 1-0 series record into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites in the contest, which airs on Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 199.5.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 199.5 -752 +530

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (74.2%)

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-42-1).

The Magic are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 37 times.

Magic games this year have hit the over 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Boston has a worse record against the spread at home (18-23-0) than it does in away games (21-19-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 41 games (39%).

Against the spread, Orlando has been better at home (22-19-0) than on the road (19-22-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (39%, 16 of 41) compared to on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Magic are getting 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Goga Bitadze gives the Magic 7.2 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in league).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.