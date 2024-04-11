Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 11

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (62-17) are 2.5-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (47-32) Thursday, April 11, 2024 at TD Garden. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 215.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 -110 -110 215 -110 -110 -138 +118

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (76.6%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 43 times this season (43-34-2).

In the Celtics' 79 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 34 times this season.

Celtics games this year have gone over the point total 50.6% of the time (40 out of 79 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York has a worse record against the spread (21-17-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-17-1).

When playing at home, the Knicks exceed the over/under 35.9% of the time (14 of 39 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 50% of games (20 of 40).

This season, Boston is 20-16-2 at home against the spread (.526 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-19-3 ATS (.463).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have finished over less often at home (19 of 38, 50%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson is averaging 28.5 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys (third in NBA).

Julius Randle averages 24.0 points, 9.2 boards and 5.0 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 7.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 64.5% from the floor.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 23.1 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 50.0% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Derrick White averages 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 7.2 boards and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 2.0 triples per game.

