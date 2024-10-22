Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 22

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT

The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The Celtics are 6-point favorites in this matchup, which will start the 2024-25 season for both teams. The point total in the matchup is set at 223.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6 -110 -110 223 -110 -110 -245 +200

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (75.1%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics went 41-36-5 ATS last season.

As a 6-point underdog or more, the Knicks had one win ATS (1-6) last year.

The Celtics and their opponents combined to hit the over 43 out of 82 times last season.

The Knicks had 37 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

Boston covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games last season. Boston covered 22 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New York had a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-19-1 record) than on the road (.561, 23-17-1).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He also drained 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 triples (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown collected 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Derrick White averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists. He made 46.1% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He made 51.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Jrue Holiday's stats last season included 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He made 48.0% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with an average of 2.0 triples.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson recorded 28.7 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists last season, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges posted 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 21.8 points, 3.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Josh Hart's stats last season were 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers last season were 7.6 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the field.

