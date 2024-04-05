Celtics vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-CA

A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (seventh, 27.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (60-16) host De'Aaron Fox (10th, 26.3 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (44-32) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-CA. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -460 +360

Celtics vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (84.6%)

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-33-4).

The Kings have 38 wins against the spread in 76 games this season.

This season, 39 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 76 opportunities (47.4%).

At home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (20-15-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-18-3).

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 36 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 40 opportunities (52.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.421, 16-22-0 record) than away (.579, 22-16-0).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 55.3% of the time at home (21 of 38), and 39.5% of the time away (15 of 38).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum averages 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 assists and 5.5 boards.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.8 points for the Kings, plus 13.7 boards and 8.3 assists.

Per game, Fox provides the Kings 26.3 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Kings receive 10.2 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

