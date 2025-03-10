Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (15-49) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (46-18) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10, 2025 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -17.5 228.5 -1786 +980

Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (89.6%)

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-33-1).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 33-30-1 this year.

This season, 29 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 38 times in 64 opportunities (59.4%).

When playing at home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (15-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-15-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (54.5%) than road tilts (35.5%).

Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (17-15-0) than at home (16-15-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (53.1%, 17 of 32) compared to away (65.6%, 21 of 32).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 8.9 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White averages 16.5 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also draining 39.4% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.2 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz receive 8.4 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh gives the Jazz 9.7 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

