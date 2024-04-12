Celtics vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

The Boston Celtics (62-18) are favored by 7.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (20-60) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 218.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 -110 -110 218 -110 -110 -290 +235

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (90.5%)

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 39-36-5 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 80 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 80 opportunities (51.2%).

In home games, Boston sports a better record against the spread (20-17-2) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-19-3).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in 20 of 39 home games (51.3%), compared to 21 of 41 road games (51.2%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has been better at home (18-20-3) than away (14-25-0).

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.7%, 22 of 41) compared to on the road (48.7%, 19 of 39).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points, 2 assists and 7.1 boards.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field and 42.9% from downtown (sixth in league), with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Hornets are receiving 9.7 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Richards.

Grant Williams averages 10.3 points, 4.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.1 boards and 8 assists per game. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

