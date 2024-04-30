Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for May 1

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSUN

The Boston Celtics bring a 3-1 lead into a decisive Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are heavy, 14-point favorites in the contest, which airs on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSUN at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 199.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 -108 -112 199.5 -110 -110 -1250 +750

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (76.3%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 41-36-5 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 82 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 35 of 82 set point totals (42.7%).

In home games, Boston has a better record against the spread (22-17-2) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-19-3).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

This year, Miami is 16-25-0 at home against the spread (.390 winning percentage). Away, it is 23-14-4 ATS (.561).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over 21 of 41 times at home (51.2%), and 14 of 41 away (34.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown averages 23 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 42.9% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 2 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.3 points for the Heat, plus 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The Heat get 11.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Heat are getting 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The Heat get 10 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

