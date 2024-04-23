Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 24

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TNT and NBCS-BOS

The Miami Heat are heavy 14.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are up 1-0 in the series. The point total is 204 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 -110 -110 204 -112 -108 -1429 +810

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (76.4%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics are 41-36-5 against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 82 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the point total 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%), compared to 21 of 41 road games (51.2%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-14-4).

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (51.2%, 21 of 41) compared to away (34.1%, 14 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys (seventh in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2.0 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 2.0 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat get 11.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Heat get 12.9 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Caleb Martin averages 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

