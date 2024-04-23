Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 24
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: TNT and NBCS-BOS
The Miami Heat are heavy 14.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are up 1-0 in the series. The point total is 204 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Celtics
|-14.5
|-110
|-110
|204
|-112
|-108
|-1429
|+810
Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Celtics win (76.4%)
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics are 41-36-5 against the spread this season.
- In the Heat's 82 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.
- Celtics games have gone over the total 43 times this season.
- Heat games this year have gone over the point total 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).
- Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities in road games.
- The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%), compared to 21 of 41 road games (51.2%).
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.390, 16-25-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-14-4).
- In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (51.2%, 21 of 41) compared to away (34.1%, 14 of 41).
Celtics Leaders
- Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys (seventh in NBA).
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
- Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.
- Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2.0 assists.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 2.0 made treys.
Heat Leaders
- Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- The Heat get 11.9 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists.
- The Heat get 12.9 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Per game, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Caleb Martin averages 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
