Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 21

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat take the court to start the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are heavy, 14.5-point favorites in the contest, which airs on ABC at 1:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 210.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14.5 -108 -112 210 -108 -112 -1250 +750

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (76.3%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 41-36-5 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 39-39-4 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 43 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 35 of 82 set point totals (42.7%).

At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (22-17-2) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-19-3).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (23-14-4) than at home (16-25-0) this season.

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (51.2%, 21 of 41) compared to away (34.1%, 14 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5.4 boards.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 19.3 points for the Heat, plus 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Tyler Herro averages 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Per game, Caleb Martin provides the Heat 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

