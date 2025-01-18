Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Boston Celtics (29-12) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as double-digit, 11-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -11 234.5 -592 +440

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (73.8%)

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics are 17-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 17-23-0 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 40 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 26 of 40 opportunities (65%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-9-1) than it has at home (8-14-0).

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under in 13 of 22 home games (59.1%), compared to five of 19 road games (26.3%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). Away, it is .409 (9-13-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (77.8%, 14 of 18) than on the road (54.5%, 12 of 22).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.8 points, 9.3 boards and 5.3 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 5.9 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. He is also draining 40.2% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gets the Hawks 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dyson Daniels averages 13 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Per game, Clint Capela gives the Hawks 9.5 points, 9 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu gives the Hawks 11.2 points, 7.4 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

