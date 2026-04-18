Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

The Boston Celtics are double-digit 12.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 213.5 -769 +530

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (77.5%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 49 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The 76ers are 40-40-2 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

When playing at home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (26-14-1).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under in the same percentage of games at home as away games (36.6%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread on the road (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1) this season.

76ers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (20 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in league).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

The 76ers are getting 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

The 76ers are getting 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

The 76ers are receiving 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Dominick Barlow.

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