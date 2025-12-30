CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Wideout CeeDee Lamb is looking at a matchup against the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (218.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lamb worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

CeeDee Lamb Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 100.22

100.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.74

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb has piled up 125.5 fantasy points in 2025 (10.5 per game), which ranks him 20th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 92 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Lamb has hauled in 17 balls (on 27 targets) for 208 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 20.8 fantasy points (6.9 per game).

Lamb has been targeted 44 times, with 30 receptions for 441 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 50.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Lamb's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, as he tallied 17.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb disappointed his fantasy managers against the Washington Commanders last week, when he mustered only 4.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

New York has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players this year.

The Giants have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

