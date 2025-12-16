CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their third-ranked pass defense (174.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lamb worth a look for his upcoming game against the Chargers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

CeeDee Lamb Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.73

82.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 83rd overall, as he has tallied 115.8 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has tallied 344 yards and one score on 19 catches (27 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 40.4 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that period.

Lamb has compiled 485 receiving yards and two scores on 28 catches (45 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 60.5 points (12.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Lamb's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb had his worst game of the season in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he posted just 7.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Chargers have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

