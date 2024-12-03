Cavaliers vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MNMT2 and FDSOH

The Washington Wizards (2-16) are heavy, 16-point underdogs as they look to stop a 14-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-3) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 235 points.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -16 235 -1587 +900

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (86%)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 15-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 5-12-1 against the spread this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 18 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 18 opportunities (50%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-2-0) than it has in road affairs (5-4-0).

Looking at point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total eight times in 12 opportunities this season (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). Away, it is .333 (3-5-1).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over less often at home (three of nine, 33.3%) than away (six of nine, 66.7%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the floor.

Darius Garland averages 20.8 points, 2.6 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 45.2% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.2 points, 10.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21 points, 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Wizards are getting 12 points, 7.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

The Wizards receive 10.6 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Wizards receive 12.6 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

