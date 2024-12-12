Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (3-19) are heavy underdogs (by 17 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-4) on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -17 230.5 -1786 +980

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (88.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 18-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 6-15-1 against the spread this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 15 times out of 22 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 12 of 22 set point totals (54.5%).

When playing at home, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (12-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the total in nine of 14 home games (64.3%), compared to six of 11 road games (54.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than on the road (.300, 3-6-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under less often at home (six times out of 12) than on the road (six of 10) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.7 points, 4.8 boards and 4.4 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in league).

Darius Garland averages 20.5 points, 2.4 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 68.3% from the floor (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the field and 47.1% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.4 points, 2.2 boards and 5 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards receive 12.6 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards are getting 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 6.3 boards and 2 assists per game. He is draining 38.3% of his shots from the field and 25% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Bub Carrington averages 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 39.1% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

