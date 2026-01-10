Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-13) will look to Anthony Edwards (seventh in the league scoring 29.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Donovan Mitchell (fourth in the NBA with 29.8 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-18) on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Rocket Arena. The Timberwolves are 3.5-point road underdogs in the game, which tips at 1 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and FDSN. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 239.5 -158 +134

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (57.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 13-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 38 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 18 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over on 18 of 38 set point totals (47.4%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 22 games at home, and it has covered six times in 17 games when playing on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 22 opportunities this season (36.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 17 opportunities (58.8%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has been better at home (9-11-0) than on the road (8-10-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 20) than away (11 of 18) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell averages 29.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Julius Randle provides the Timberwolves 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Edwards' numbers on the season are 29.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 treys (sixth in NBA).

The Timberwolves are getting 11.3 points, 11.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves receive 14.2 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.4 boards and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

