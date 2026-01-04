Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSDET and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-16) are 5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (25-9) on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at Rocket Arena. The matchup airs at 2 p.m. ET on FDSDET and FDSOH. The over/under in the matchup is 235.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 235.5 -200 +168

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (62.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 13-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 18-15-1 this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 17 times out of 34 chances this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 34 opportunities (52.9%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 21 games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 15 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (38.1%) than games on the road (60%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .562 (9-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (9-8-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pistons' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.2%, nine of 16) compared to away (50%, nine of 18).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.8 points, 4 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham provides the Pistons 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons are receiving 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons are receiving 10 points, 5.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Ronald Holland II averages 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.