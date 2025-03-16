Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Cleveland Cavaliers (56-10) host the Orlando Magic (31-37) after winning six home games in a row. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites by 11 points in the matchup, which begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The over/under is set at 218 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11 218 -450 +350

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 41-23-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 68 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times out of 68 chances this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the point total 27 times in 68 opportunities (39.7%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread on the road (20-11-1) than it has in home games (21-12-1).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (61.8%) than games on the road (62.5%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (18-16-0). On the road, it is .412 (14-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have gone over less frequently at home (13 of 34, 38.2%) than away (14 of 34, 41.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per game (fifth in league).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Darius Garland averages 21.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 24.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is draining 62.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic are getting 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic receive 8.9 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

