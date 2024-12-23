Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: KJZZ and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (7-20) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as heavy, 14-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -14 232.5 -1205 +750

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game 21 times this season (21-8-0).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 11-15-1 this season.

This season, 18 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the point total 51.9% of the time (14 out of 27 games with a set point total).

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-3-0) than it does in away games (7-5-0).

In terms of point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 17 opportunities this season (64.7%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (8-7-0) than at home (3-8-1) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of 12) than on the road (10 of 15) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made treys (10th in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 assists and 9 boards.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 2.6 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 44.2% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.2 points, 10.1 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 69.2% from the field (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome averages 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, John Collins gets the Jazz 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Collin Sexton averages 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 10.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in league).

