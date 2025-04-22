Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 23

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSSUN

The Cleveland Cavaliers take a 1-0 series record into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are heavy, 12-point favorites in the matchup, which airs on NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSSUN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is 212.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12 212.5 -671 +490

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 47-33-2 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 50 times this season.

Heat games this year have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread in home games (23-17-1) than it does in away games (24-16-1).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers exceed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (25 of 41 contests).

This year, Miami is 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-22-2 ATS (.415).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41), and 46.3% of the time away (19 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Evan Mobley averages 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.5 points, 9.7 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.6% from the floor (first in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points, 1.4 assists and 4 boards.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

Tyler Herro averages 23.9 points, 5.2 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (eighth in league).

Andrew Wiggins averages 18 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Kel'el Ware averages 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists. He is sinking 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 2.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

