Catching Freedom: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Catching Freedom racked up 125 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Catching Freedom Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Catching Freedom's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 8-1 (+800), third-best in the field.

Catching Freedom drew post position 4.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Catching Freedom Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brad Cox is only years removed from a great 2021 Triple Crown. Mandaloun won the Kentucky Derby (after a DQ), and Essential Quality won the Belmont Stakes.

Cox has also trained Derby horses Just A Touch (10-1) and Encino (20-1).

Flavien Prat rode Catching Freedom to a Louisiana Derby win in late March. Prat also has wins at the Kentucky Derby in 2019 (Country House; after a DQ) and the Preakness Stakes in 2021 (Rombauer).

Catching Freedom Race History

Catching Freedom has three wins in five starts and has posted three straight Speed Scores (via Equibase) of 96 or higher but has not yet hit 100.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 3/23/2024 Fair Grounds Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 1 98 2/17/2024 Fair Grounds Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 3 96 1/1/2024 Oaklawn Park Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed) 1 97 11/9/2023 Churchill Downs Allowance Optional Claiming 4 88 10/1/2023 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 85

Catching Freedom Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Catching Freedom has elite connections but slightly concerning Speed Scores relative to the other favorites. However, he has an average Speed Score of 97.0 in his last three starts.

Post 4 has not been the most fruitful starting position. Post 4 has resulted in five Derby winners (5.3%), the 12th-highest frequency.

Still, an 8-1 morning line means Catching Freedom has what it takes to net the win.

Watch FanDuel TV's Christina Blacker analyze Catching Freedom below:

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ and reside in CO, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY. Offer valid on first win wager. Verified FD Racing account required. Select Races Only. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in AZ, CT, IA, KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, KY, MI, OH, PA, IL, VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).