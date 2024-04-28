Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29
Odds updated as of 3:25 PM
The MLB slate on Monday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (16-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-15)
- Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: BSDET
Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-108) | STL: (-108)
- Spread: DET: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.96 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-2, 5.55 ERA
The Tigers will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (0-1) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (1-2). Maeda's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Maeda's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Matz's five starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two Matz starts this season -- they split the games.
Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (52.3%)
Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Cardinals reveal Detroit as the favorite (-108) and St. Louis as the underdog (-108) on the road.
Tigers vs Cardinals Spread
Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Cardinals contest on April 29, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Tigers have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Detroit has a record of 7-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 27 opportunities.
- The Tigers have posted a record of 12-15-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've gone 6-9 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 6-9 (40%).
- In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-17-2).
- The Cardinals have a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Mark Canha has 25 hits and an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Canha will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
- Riley Greene has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- He is 100th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Greene has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.315/.483.
- Carpenter enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .125 with an RBI.
- Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 22 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .291.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras has accumulated 23 hits with a .412 on-base percentage, leading the Cardinals in both categories. He's batting .288 and slugging .538.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 19th in slugging.
- Contreras hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.
- Brendan Donovan is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He is currently 116th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Nolan Arenado has accumulated a team-best .355 slugging percentage.
- Masyn Winn has four doubles, two triples and 10 walks while hitting .297.
