Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (16-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-15)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-108) | STL: (-108)

DET: (-108) | STL: (-108) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)

DET: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.96 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-2, 5.55 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (0-1) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (1-2). Maeda's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Maeda's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Matz's five starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two Matz starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.3%)

Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Cardinals reveal Detroit as the favorite (-108) and St. Louis as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Tigers vs Cardinals Spread

Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Cardinals contest on April 29, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 7-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 27 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 12-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. They've gone 6-9 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 6-9 (40%).

In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-17-2).

The Cardinals have a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Mark Canha has 25 hits and an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Canha will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Riley Greene has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He is 100th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Greene has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.315/.483.

Carpenter enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .125 with an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 22 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .291.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has accumulated 23 hits with a .412 on-base percentage, leading the Cardinals in both categories. He's batting .288 and slugging .538.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 19th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Arenado has accumulated a team-best .355 slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn has four doubles, two triples and 10 walks while hitting .297.

